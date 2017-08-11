Eureka High School welcomes freshman class

EUREKA, Mo. _Eureka High School is throwing down the gauntlet on the freshman class. Staff members gathered together Friday to usher in this year’s incoming class of nearly 500 students. The festivities include a traditional walk through the “gauntlet,” a human tunnel of teachers and administrators, including Principal Charlie Crouther and superintendent Dr. Eric Knost. Students start outside in the courtyard and head into the gym. As they walk through the gauntlet and into the school, they are welcomed with a parade of cheers and celebratory high fives.

About 150 juniors and seniors also participate in the welcoming event as members of the ‘E’ crew. Principal Crouther says their job is to create excitement and help orientate the freshman in their first days at school, making them “feel apart of the culture and family that is Eureka High School.”

From this point forward the new ninth graders become official members of the Eureka High School community. Eureka’s first day of school will be Wednesday, August 9.