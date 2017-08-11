× Fowler’s Grand Slam Lifts Cards to Sweep of Royals, Sixth Straight Win

For the second consecutive night, a grand slam home run lifted the Cardinals to their sixth consecutive victory on Thursday night at Busch Stadium. Dexter Fowler’s grand slam in the seventh inning broke open a 3-3 tie. The Cards would go on to beat their in-state rival, the Royals 8-6. The Cardinals end up sweeping the four game series from Kansas City. Fowler drove in five runs in the game to be the hitting star. Kolten Wong and Paul DeJong each had two hits and drove in a run. Tyler Lyons picked up the win in relief of Lance Lynn. Trevor Rosenthal picked up the four out save, his 10th of the year.

The surging Cardinals moved past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central division and into sole possession of second place. The Redbirds trail the division leading Cubs by just one game. Chicago had the day off on Thursday.