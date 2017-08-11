× Hobos hit man to be sentenced in Chicago gang case

CHICAGO (AP) _ The convicted hit man of the notorious Hobos street gang is next up for sentencing in one of Chicago’s biggest gang cases in years.

Paris Poe goes before a Chicago federal judge Friday _ a day after Hobos leader Gregory “Bowlegs” Chester was sentenced to a 40-year prison term.

Jurors found Poe carried out the most chilling of multiple Hobos murders. He fatally shot government witness Keith Daniels in 2013 as the man’s small stepchildren screamed nearby.

The 37-year-old Poe faces a mandatory life sentence on one count, for murder in aid of racketeering. But prosecutors also want life ontwo other counts, and want the life sentences to run consecutively. They say that’ll ensure Poe stays in prison, even on the off chance some count is tossed on appeal.