BALLWIN, MO - A house fire rekindles Friday morning, sending firefighters in Ballwin back to the scene. The original fire began just after 6pm Thursday at the home on Eagleshire drive near Big Bend and 141.

The homeowners say when they came back to board up their house around 12:30am they noticed more hotspots and called fire crews.

The flames caused minor damage. No one was injured. No word on what sparked the fire.