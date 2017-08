Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Comedian, Lavell Crawford is quickly climbing the comedic ranks and becoming one of the hottest stars in the business today. He filmed a new one-hour special in his home town of St. Louis, “Can A Brother Get Some Love?" Now he is back to film a new special.

Lavell Crawford

"Home for the Holidays"

Special Taping for Showtime

The Pageant

August 12th 7 & 10:30 P.M.

