Learning more about the victims in fatal rollover accident

ST. LOUIS – A tragedy on the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge Thursday night as three children died in a rollover crash. The driver and a group of kids were returning from football practice at the time of the accident.

Investigators said all of the victims—one adult and five children—were related. One of the victims, 10-year-old Lamont Davis, enjoyed playing football with the Boys and Girls Club of Greater St. Louis.

Flint Fowler, president of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater St. Louis, said Davis will be missed. The club is asking for the community to support the victim’s family.

“When a life is cut off this early, it’s really a sad occasion. It’s always a tragedy to lose your life at a young age,” Fowler said. “If you think about the potential and the relationships they have with their friends at school and what that person means to their family.”

According to authorities, the accident happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on the Interstate 70 eastbound exit ramp at Cass Avenue and N. Tucker.

Five of the occupants were ejected, killing 11-year-old Danzel Cosey, 10-year-old Lamont Davis, and 3-year-old Eric Williams. Police said none of the boys were wearing seat belts.

Police said the 23-year-old driver suffered moderate injuries. The fifth child was not hurt in the crash.