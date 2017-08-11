NFL suspends Ezekiel Elliott six games following domestic violence allegations

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 15: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks with Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys before the NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
FRISCO, Texas – NFL suspends Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott six games following domestic violence allegations.
Ezekiel Elliott, the star running back out of Ohio State University and a St. Louis native, was picked number four overall at the NFL Draft in Chicago by the Dallas Cowboys. He is a John Burroughs High School alum was elated at being drafted by the Cowboys.