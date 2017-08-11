Saint Louis Art Fair Themed Unrelieved

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)- Rey Alfonso tried 13 times to escape Cuba starting when he was just 13 years old. After his failed attempts to make rafts , it taught him to make a boat instead. Alfonso now travels the US displaying his art work.

Alfonso’s painting is the promotional painting for this years Saint Louis Art fair held in the Heart of Clayton. Saint Louis Art Fair is a not-for-profit corporation founded in 1994 by a group of passionate art enthusiasts who wanted to breathe life into the cultural landscape of St. Louis. The organization began under the official name “The showcasing high-end visual art and stimulating live performances.

Saint Louis Art Fair Dates:

Friday, September 8: 5 p.m. — 10 p.m.

Saturday, September 9: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday, September 10: 11:00 a.m. – 5 p.m.

