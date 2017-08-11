Suspect enters not guilty plea for suspect in Missouri officer’s death

CLINTON, Mo. – A judge entered a not guilty plea for a man accused in the killing of a western Missouri police officer during a traffic stop. appeared via video at his arraignment Friday at the Henry County Courthouse in Clinton. He is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death on Sunday of Officer Gary Michael. McCarthy’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 20.

Michael was shot after he stopped a driver for a traffic violation. Prosecutors say McCarthy jumped out of his car and fired at the officer before driving a few blocks, crashing the car and fleeing on foot. McCarthy was arrested after a two-day manhunt.

Michael returned the gunfire, wounding McCarthy.