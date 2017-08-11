Vigil for boys killed in rollover crash in downtown St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A tragic accident on the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge Thursday night left three kids dead and others still in the hospital.

It was a single car accident with six people inside, one adult and five kids. While making a turn on the bridge the driver lost control and over corrected.

The accident killed 10-year-old Lamont Davis, 11-year-old Danzel Cosey, and 3 -year-old Eric Williams.

Davis and Cosey both play football for the Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club. Cosey was on a different team than Davis but he was practicing with them Thursday night. They were coming home from that practice when the accident happened.

Friday night Davis’s team met back at O’Fallon Park, not to practice but to say a prayer together.

Parents said that this accident hits very close to home and Friday morning their kids were sad and confused. Not understanding how they had just seen their friend the night before.

Another 11-year-old boy who was in the car is in the hospital in serious condition. The driver, a 23-year-old man, suffered moderate injuries and a fifth child was not transported to the hospital.