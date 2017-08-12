× Brother: Slain Missouri officer saw policing as dream job

CLINTON, Mo. (AP) _ A western Missouri police officer slain during a traffic stop has been eulogized by his brother as a man with a passionate, optimistic view of life and someone who considered policing as his dream job.

WDAF-TV reports that Chris Michael offered that remembrance during Gary Michael’s funeral Saturday in Clinton, a 9,000-resident town where the 37-year-old officer was shot to death on Aug. 6.

Investigators say Gary Michael was killed when the driver of a car he stopped for a traffic violation jumped out and shot him. The suspect, 39-year-old Ian McCarthy of Clinton, drove away and was captured after a two-day manhunt.

McCarthy is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf Friday, and he remains jailed.