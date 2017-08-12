× Cardinals Win Seventh in a Row, 8-5 over Braves

The Cardinals late season surge continued on Friday night winning their seventh consecutive game, 8-5 over the Braves at Busch Stadium.

A four run second inning got the Cards off to a great start. The Redbirds built a 6-1 lead before relief pitcher Brett Cecil allowed four runs in two-thirds of an inning to cut the lead to 6-5. But the bullpen settled things after that,. John Brebbia, Zach Duke and Matt Bowman each threw a scoreless inning with Bowman earning his second save of the season. Adam Wainwright toughed out five innings, while battling a sore right arm to get the win and raise his season mark to 12-5.

Offensively, the Cardinals continued their big scoring. Paul DeJong had two hits and drove in three runs, while Randal Grichuk had tow hits and 2 RBI. The Cardinals (60-56), remain one game back of the Cubs in the National League Central division race. The Cubs won their game in Arizona on Friday night.