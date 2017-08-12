× Helicopter crashes near site of white nationalist rally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) _ Police say a helicopter has crashed near Charlottesville, Virginia, where violent clashes erupted at the site of a white nationalist rally. However, it was unclear if the crash may have been linked to the rally.

Virginia State Police said Saturday that the helicopter crashed in a wooded area near a home. No one on the ground was injured. Police said they are investigating the cause of the crash.