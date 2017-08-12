Trump spars with North Korea, Russia, and Republicans

ST. LOUIS, MO  - Political consultants John Hancock, a Republican, and Michael Kelley, a Democrat, present opposing viewpoints on current issues every Sunday morning on FOX 2 at 8:30 a.m. This week, the pair discuss President Donald Trump's dealings with North Korea, Russia and fellow Republicans.  They also examine Missouri politician's approval ratings.