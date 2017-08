× Cardinals Honor 1987 National League Champions

The Cardinals honored the 30 year anniversary of their 1987 National League Championship team this weekend at Busch Stadium.

Several members of the 1987 team returned for the memories. Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne talked it over with 1987 second baseman Tommy Herr.

Martin also went One on One with left handed starting pitcher John Tudor, another star of that 1987 NL winning team.