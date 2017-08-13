× Dickey helps Braves win 6-3, stops Cards’ 8-game win streak

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ R.A. Dickey held St. Louis to one run in seven innings, Brandon Phillips hit a two-run homer and the Atlanta Braves stopped the Cardinals’ season-high, eight-game winning streak with a 6-3 victory Sunday.

Dickey (8-7) allowed seven hits _ none for extra bases until his final inning. The 42-year-old knuckleballer has given up one or no earned runs in eight of 23 starts.

Atlanta stopped a five-game losing streak, beat the Cardinals for the first time in six meetings this year and avoided getting swept in the season series for the first time.

Arodys Vizcaino pitcheda perfect ninth for his first save since Aug. 5 and his sixth in eight tries.