Festus teen dead after tragic gunplay

FESTUS, MO- A 17 year old was pronounced dead early Sunday morning after what the Festus Police Chief is calling “a tragic accident” involving a small handgun.

Chief Tim Lewis tells FOX2 the teen died after he and another 17 year-old reportedly discovered the weapon at a city park Saturday and took it to a residence on Iditarod Trail, where one of them accidentally shot the other, just before 7pm Saturday night. The teen who was shot was airlifted to Barnes Jewish in St. Louis but was pronounced dead at 2:55 Sunday. His name has not been released.

Chief Lewis says the other teen involved in the incident has spoken with authorities but is not in custody. While the investigation is ongoing and results will be forwarded to the Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Lewis says this is being treated as an accidental shooting.

Authorities are still tracking the ownership of the handgun involved.