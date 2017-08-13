× Jennifer Lawrence opens up about her relationship with Darren Aronofsky

Jennifer Lawrence opened up about her romance with her “Mother!” director, Darren Aronofsky, in an interview for Vogue magazine’s September cover story.

The pair have been spotted in public together in the last year, sparking rumors of a romance, but this is the first time Lawrence has broken her silence about the relationship.

The 26-year-old actress said she was initially into Aronofsky, 48, but was unsure as to whether they were on the same page.

“We had energy,” Lawrence said. “I had energy for him. I don’t know how he felt about me.”

She said they started dating after they finished filming “Mother!,” a psychological horror film that everyone involved has been careful to keep plot details under wraps.

It’s clear that Lawrence has a great deal of admiration for the “Black Swan” director.

“When I saw the movie, I was reminded all over again how brilliant he is,” she said of Aronofsky. “For the past year, I’ve been dealing with him as just a human.”

Things sound to be going well in the relationship.

“I’ve been in relationships before where I am just confused,” Lawrence said. “And I’m never confused with him.”

Ordinarily, she said, she’s not into Harvard alumni “because they can’t go two minutes without mentioning that they went to Harvard” but “He’s not like that.”

The one thing they don’t bond over, however, is Lawrence’s love of reality shows.

“He just finds it so vastly disappointing,” the actress said.

“Mother!” lands in theaters September 15.