Missouri town raises money for military plane crash victim

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Supporters of a Missouri man who died in a military plane crash last month are raising money to help his family.

The Jefferson City News Tribune reports that dozens of people gathered Saturday for a community dinner that raised money for Sgt. Talon Leach’s family.

The 27-year-old who grew up near Fulton, Missouri, was one of 16 people killed when a military plane crashed in a farm field in Mississippi.

Leach had been in the Marine Corps since 2010.

One of the organizers of the fundraiser, Rhonda Riney, said she wanted to help because she has a son serving in the Marines in Japan. Riney says she wanted Leach’s mom to know the community supported her.