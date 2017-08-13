× Silver Alert Issued for missing O’Fallon woman

O’FALLON, MO – A Silver Alert has been issued for Carol Donohue of O’Fallon Missouri. Ms. Donohue was last seen at 11:30 am Saturday at the Sisters of the Most Precious Blood retirement home located in the 200 block of North Main Street in O’Fallon Missouri.

Police say she checked out of the retirement home and drove away in a 2015 white Chevrolet Cruze with the license plate of KA2-D0C. Friends of Ms. Donohue say she may be attempting to go to the James Clemens Mansion on Cass Avenue in the City of St. Louis.

Family members believe she may be in the beginning stages of dementia.

Ms. Donohue is 75-years-old, 5 foot 7 inches tall, green eyes, gray hair and weighs 145 pounds. She was wearing a blue and white blouse.

If you have seen Carol Donohue, please call the O’Fallon Police Department at 636-240-3200 or the Missouri State Highway Patrol.