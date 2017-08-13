St. Louis clergy condem violence in Charlottesville VA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The recent events in Charlottesville bringing together all those who say they condemn those violent acts.

Fox 2's Ayesha Khan was in downtown with how one St. Louis church group says it will stand in solidarity and fight for justice.

It was a Faith Rally on the steps of the Old Courthouse held by local black church leaders.

The group believes what happened in Charlottesville wasn't a rally rather it was a riot targeting black people, including prominent national clergy and St. Louis based faith leaders.

They say local faith leaders are outraged that vigilantes are allowed to roam the streets of America freely and terrorize our communities.

Their message today was that Charlottesville should be applauded for removing what they say are painful emblems of white Supremacy and racial oppression.

The group stood here on the steps of the Old Courthouse to show that they condemn these acts. This is also the place where they say Dred Scott was denied his humanity.