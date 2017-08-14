× 1 killed, one injured in Jersey County accident

JERSEY COUNTY, IL – The Illinois State Police are investigating fatal accident that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The happened around 3:45 pm at the intersection of IL-267 and Challacombe Road, when an ATV went through a stop sign and into the path of a tractor-trailer.

Police say the semi was going southbound on IL-267 and the ATV eastbound on Challacombe Roar.

Two female juveniles on the ATV were ejected from their vehicle. The driver died at the scene and the passenger was airlifted to St. Louis Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

An investigation is ongoing.