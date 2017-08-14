Arts Pop: New book takes fresh look at evolutionary science

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - Jonathan Losos, who grew up in St. Louis, is a biology professor and director of the Losos Laboratory at Harvard University and Curator of Herpetology at Harvard’s Museum of Comparative Zoology. In a new book titled Improbable Destinies , Losos takes a look at the latest breakthroughs in evolutionary biology, one of the greatest debates in science. He details some of his own research along with the work of researchers from across the globe.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Book Editor Jane Henderson talked with Losos. You can read more on her interview in Sunday’s A&E section of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.