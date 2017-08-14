Chicago police captain mourned after death while on duty

CHICAGO (AP) _ Authorities say an on-duty Chicago police captain who died after being found unconscious in his police vehicle may have suffered a cardiac-related incident.

Police say 50-year-old Calumet District Captain James Lavoy was discovered early Sunday along Interstate 94 and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy didn’t immediately determine cause of death, but police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says there were no signs of trauma.

Johnson described Lavoy as a dedicated employee and a strong leader. Johnson says that Lavoy was “the type of role model and leader who valued public service, community and had many attributes many officers looked up to and strived to achieve.”

Mayor Rahm Emanuel says in a statement Lavoy “impacted and inspired” a countless number of colleagues and others in Chicago.