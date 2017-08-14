College students, Meningitis B prevention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Meningitis is fast-moving, and potentially deadly and it's on the rise this year. There have already been more cases than all of last year. College students are most at risk.

The Centers for Disease Control says that of those infected, 10 to 15 percent will die. Of those who survive, 20 percent will have permanent disabilities; brain damage, loss of limbs, hearing loss and/or damage to the nervous system.

By state law every college student living on a campus in Missouri and Illinois living on a campus must receive the Meningococcal Vaccine, unless he or she has a medical or religious exemption.

St. Louis University School of Nursing Instructor, Deborah Artman explains.

For more information, visit: http://generatehealthstl.org/programs/immunization/meningitis-advocacy-campaign/