Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…TUESDAY…AUGUST 15, 2017:
.
More of a summer feel this week…hot and humid each afternoon…Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday…slightly better Friday and over the weekend. With the higher humidity we bring back that summer sky and some storms…lets focus on late Tuesday night, Wednesday and especially Wednesday night
.
Dave Murray’s eclipse forecast…for Monday…August 21, 2017
.
Still lots of questions this far out especially with a Summer sky expected.
St. Louis: A.M. Sun…P.M. Partly sunny…90
Columbia, Mo: More clouds than sun…88
St. Genevieve: A.M. Sun…P.M. Partly sunny…90
Carbondale: A.M. Sun…P.M. partly sunny…90