First Student, back-to-school bus behavior

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Back-to-school means getting back on the bus for thousands of area students. Did you know that riding the bus is the safest way for kids to get to school, that's according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

School buses are designed to keep kids safe.

Aimee Sides, location manager for First Student, talks about some of those features.

Iconic 'school bus yellow' has been around since 1939. The color was chosen because it attracts attention and is noticed quickly in peripheral vision, faster than any other color.

Professional drivers typically take part in more than 50 hours of training.

Compartmentalization relies on heavily-padded, high-backed seats spaced closely together to absorb and disperse impact and create a protective area, much like the design of an egg carton. It's proven to be the best bus safety restraint system demonstrated in both research and real-world performance to provide outstanding passenger protection.

