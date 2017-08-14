× Former correctional officer accused of sex with inmate

PARMA, Mo. (AP) _ A police chief from a small town in southeast Missouri is facing criminal charges for allegedly having sexual relations with a prison inmate when she was a correctional officer.

KFVS-TV reports that 39-year-old Jannel Winters was charged Friday. Bond was set at $25,000.

Winters is the chief in Parma, Missouri, a town of about 700 residents. She previously was a correctional officer at the Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston, Missouri.

Prosecutors allege that Winters had a sexual relationship with an inmate in 2014. Court documents show about 800 recorded phone calls between the inmate and Winters.

A phone call to the Parma police office on Monday went unanswered.

Winters was charged in June with receiving stolen property for allegedly receiving unemployment insurance benefits while working with the Pharma department.

Information from: KFVS-TV