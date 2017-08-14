× Franklin County Sheriff’s Office warns of law enforcement scam

UNION Mo. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a telephone scam targeting the elderly.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man posing as a sergeant is calling citizens and telling them they’re being fined $500 for failing to appear for jury duty. The caller then instructs people to go to a local Walgreens and purchase $500 in ‘Green Dot’ cards and follow additional instructions.

The sheriff’s office does not solicit money from citizens and does not call people asking for payment.

Residents are being reminded to not follow through on any such requests and to avoid giving out personal information over the phone.

Anyone with questions about this scam is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 636-583-2560.