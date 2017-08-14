Investigators promise to track down carjackers in 2 cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, IL - Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are determined to arrest armed suspects wanted for 2 carjacking’s. One of the victims is approximately 80-years-old. Detectives are also looking into the possibility the crimes are connected to other carjacking’s on both sides of the river.

Capt. Mike Dixon released the following information. He said the most recent carjacking was Sunday night at a home on D’Adrian Drive. A similar carjacking took place June 29th on Canary Lane. In both cases the victims pulled into their garage after returning home from running errands. Armed suspects described as young African-American males were armed and ordered the victims to give up their cars.

“Either one of these victims could have lost their life if they would have tried to fight with these individuals,” said Dixon. “I have no doubt in my mind.”

He said the victims were not physically injured but emotionally shaken. The vehicle taken on June 29th was recovered weeks later when it crashed in north St. Louis County. The driver died. Dixon said it’s not clear whether the person who died was involved in the carjacking’s.

The car taken Sunday was recovered early Monday morning near Reavis Barracks and I-55. Dixon said a Missouri State Trooper attempted to stop the vehicle after seeing it traveling at more than 100 mph. The vehicle crashed and the two suspects ran away.

Dixon said the suspects appear to only be interested in having a stolen car for a couple of hours. He said they could spend the rest of their lives in prison for the crimes.

“Whenever we apprehend them they are going to experience the full brunt of what is allowed for them by the law,” he said.

Dixon said the suspects will likely face aggravated vehicular carjacking charges.

“It’s punishable by 6 to 30 years with an added 15 years to the sentence whenever we catch them.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 618-692-4433 or the anonymous tip line at 618-296-3000.