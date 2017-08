ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Get charged up with a deal on Duracell Batteries. Right now at Tanga online, get double or triple a batteries from $7.99 to $34.99, depending on how many you want.

A dozen double a’s are selling for $7.99, get 24 and it goes up to $11.99. They also have pack options with both double a’s and triple a’s.

These get great reviews with free shipping and returns.

To learn more visit: Tanga.com