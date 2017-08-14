Missouri district strips 2 gay students’ yearbook quotes

KEARNEY, Mo. – A Missouri school district is apologizing for removing the senior quotes that two openly gay students wanted printed under their yearbook pictures.

KCTV reported that Kearney High graduates Joey Slivinski and Thomas Swartz were surprised by the absence when they opened the newly printed 2017 yearbook. Both had included closet references in the quotes they submitted. Slivinski’s was, “Of course I dress well. I didn’t spend all that time in the closet for nothing.”

The district described what happened as a “mistake” and said in a statement that its policy of not publishing potentially offensive quotes had the “unintentional consequence of offending the very students the practice was designed to protect.”

The two graduates plan to make stickers to insert their quips into their yearbooks and those of their friends.