Mrs. Missouri talks St. Charles Walk to End Alzheimer’s

ST. CHARLES, Mo. _The Walk to End Alzheimer's is fast approaching. It's the worlds largest event to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer's care, support and research.
The September 30 event will be held in multiple locations in the bi-state area, including one in St. Charles.
Mrs. Missouri-America, Bridget Schuster from O'fallon, Missouri, talks about the importance of the walk.
St. Charles Walk to End Alzheimer's
St. Charles Community College
Saturday, September 30th
Registration opens at 8am
www.ALZ.org/Walk
1-800-272-3900
To learn more visit: https://www.facebook.com/Mrs.MissouriAmerica/