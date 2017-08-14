Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Devo is a 3-year-old whippet-hound mix. (Get it?)

This sweet dog came to the Metro East Humane Society from the local animal control. He could certainly stand to gain a few extra pounds, but is very high spirits!

Devo walks very well on a leash and loves being around kids. He loves scratches and rubs, and will hilariously contort himself while getting them.

He knows a few basic commands and will sit when you have treats for him.

If you are interested in learning more about Devo, you can visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

Metro East Humane Society

8495 State Route 143

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Phone: 618-656-4405

E-mail: info@mehs.org

Follow MEHS on Facebook!