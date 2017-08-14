× Police investigating after 3 shot dead in southeast Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) _ Authorities in Chicago say police found three people who were shot dead on the city’s Southeast Side.

Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner said those killed in the shooting about 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the city’s East Side neighborhood include a 17-year-old boy, a 22-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman. Their identities weren’t immediately released. The medical examiner’s office said autopsies were planned Monday.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL’-mee) said Monday morning that the shooting initially was reported as possible self-defense involving a burglary. However, he said detectives have been investigating “and there are some inconsistencies in what was told to police.”

Guglielmi says the incident is under investigation.