Protesters topple Confederate monument in North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. – A group of anti-white supremacy protesters tore down a Confederate monument Monday during a rally outside a North Carolina courthouse.

Amid chants of “No KKK, no fascist USA,” the group used a ladder and rope to pull down the monument. Several protesters then kicked and spit on the twisted statue as the crowd cheered, according to WNCN.

The protest was organized in response to the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend. Organizers of the Durham gathering told WNCN their goal was to “smash white supremacy.”

#Durham protesters continue their march downtown in an effort to "smash white supremacy" #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/MKHjS3HrDT — Derrick Lewis (@DerrickQLewis) August 14, 2017

It’s not the first time that the monument, which depicts a Confederate soldier with the words “In memory of the boys who wore the gray,” has been vandalized since it was erected in 1924.

In July, 2015, someone spray painted “Black Lives Matter” on the base of the monument.