Solar eclipse, special opening of Rock Island Creamery at Head`s Store

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Just one week from today, the Total Solar Eclipse phenomenon, that hasn't happened here in 99 years, will take place! Everyone seems to be getting into the spirit of a stunning showcase from the skies.

Datra Herzog and Diane Miller tell us about the event and the special opening of the Rock Island Creamery at Head's Store in St. Albans.

Normally closed Mondays, Rock Island Creamery will open especially for the eclipse, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., August 21. In addition to the eclipse sundae, the creamery in Head`s Store will offer $0.99 cones, marking the 99 years since the last coast to coast solar eclipse!

2017 Total Solar Eclipse—special opening of the creamery

Rock Island Creamery at Head`s Store

August 21

11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Inns at St. Albans

3516 St. Albans Road

St. Albans, Mo. 63073

To learn more visit: www.innsatstalbans.com