Hazelwood East community mourns star athlete

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – As students at Hazelwood East High School prepare to start a new school year Tuesday morning, they're mourning Daven Turner; a star football player and student who suddenly died over the weekend.

"It's hard. Somebody close like that, great soul, a football player the season was about to start for them" said Briana Carbon. "I know it's hard on the football team and everybody" she said.

Turner suddenly died over the weekend just days before he was set to start his senior year at Hazelwood East High School.

"He couldn't wait... " Carbon said. "Everybody wants to see their senior year and graduate and that's another thing that's taking a toll on our class" she said.

Those who knew him say he was the type of person everyone wanted to know.

"He was the type to just hug you whenever he sees you" Carbon said. "He made sure you were doing whatever you were supposed to do. If you're falling down this is how you need to do this, he would just talk to you. He was just... nothing but good things to say about him" she said.

While he was a giant on the football field, he had a number of other interests and talents. He played the cello and had been a member of the orchestra. He was active in youth government and planned to go to college to study political science with aspirations of one day becoming President.

"He was going to go to a four-year college and he literally just posted it a couple of days ago where he was going and all of the plans for his life" said Catie Mertz. "The fact that you know someone and at any moment they can be gone like that and you don't- I didn't even get a chance to say goodbye" she said.

Only memories that live on through those he impacted.

"My motivation really is to now graduate early in December that was my goal and I'm going to make sure to strive for that because that's all he talked about was to reach your goals" Carbon said.

Friends tell Fox2 News that a memorial service is planned for Friday afternoon at Faith Church in Earth City.