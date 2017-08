Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERLOO, Il. _St. Louis golfers will soon be scrambling for views of the total solar eclipse. Annbriar Golf Course is celebrating this once in a lifetime event with a golf tournament that gives back.

FOX 2's Lisa Hart is in Waterloo with details.

Total Eclipse Scramble

August 21

Annbriar Golf Course

10 a.m. Registration and Meals

11 a.m. Tee Time

$150 per golfer

To learn more visit: betsforvets.us