Trump's sanctuary city threat triggers confusion, changes

CHICAGO – U.S. cities and counties are poring over immigration rules to avoid losing millions in public safety dollars that the Trump administration has threatened to withhold amid a high-stakes clash over sanctuary policies.

At least six locations are suing, with Chicago last week becoming the first so-called sanctuary city to scrutinize a specific grant.

A New Mexico county mulled new rules encouraging cooperation with federal authorities. Baltimore and others are trying to prove to the White House they aren’t sanctuary cities and qualify for crime-fighting help.

President Donald Trump’s administration says it’s following through on promises to crack down on cities and counties that don’t comply.

But the result for some has been growing confusion, budgeting headaches, worries about increased crime and more tension with immigrant residents.