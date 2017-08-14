× Widow of slain Missouri police officer sues defendant

CLINTON, Mo. (AP) _ The widow of a western Missouri police officer fatally shot during a traffic stop has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the man charged in his death.

KRCG-TV reports Cresinda Michael filed the lawsuit last Friday against Ian McCarthy last Friday in Missouri’s Henry County, five days after 37-year-old Gary Michael Jr. was slain in 9,000-resident Clinton, that county’s seat. The lawsuit does not specify damages sought.

McCarthy is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf Friday, and he remains jailed.

A message left Monday with his attorney was not immediately returned.

Investigators say Michael stopped a car for a traffic violation when the driver shot him and sped away. McCarthy, of Clinton, was captured after a two-day manhunt.