× ‘We need prayers’: Wrestling legend Ric Flair admitted to hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair was hospitalized over the weekend, leading to calls for “prayers and positive energy” for The Nature Boy.

According to his talent representatives at Legacy Talent, Flair was admitted Saturday, August 12 for routine monitoring.

In a tweet Saturday, Legacy Talent CEO Melinda Morris Zanoni said there was “no reason to panic” regarding the former 16-time world champion’s condition. On Sunday, Zanoni said Flair was dealing with some “tough medical issues,” but did not elaborate.

Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues🙏🏻 — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

Yes,Ric in hosp 4routine monitoring.No reason2panic.Yes,many thx2his fiancé&hospstaff.No excuses Ric wld want u2go out 2nite NaturBoy style! — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 13, 2017