‘We need prayers’: Wrestling legend Ric Flair admitted to hospital

Posted 9:14 am, August 14, 2017, by and , Updated at 09:12AM, August 14, 2017

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 24: Ric Flair looks on while awaiting the entrance of Hulk Hogan during the Hulkamania Tour at the Burswood Dome on November 24, 2009 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair was hospitalized over the weekend, leading to calls for “prayers and positive energy” for The Nature Boy.

According to his talent representatives at Legacy Talent, Flair was admitted Saturday, August 12 for routine monitoring.

In a tweet Saturday, Legacy Talent CEO Melinda Morris Zanoni said there was “no reason to panic” regarding the former 16-time world champion’s condition. On Sunday, Zanoni said Flair was dealing with some “tough medical issues,” but did not elaborate.