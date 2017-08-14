Zoning battle over proposed Jefferson County subdivision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, Mo. - A zoning battle maybe underway in Jefferson County. Some neighbors are upset about the Windswept Farms Project in Eureka.

The development controversy in Eureka may come to a head Monday night with a vote by the Jefferson County Council. McBride and Son Homes is hoping to build single family homes, but hundreds of residents who live nearby have signed a petition opposing the development.

McBride told the county the Windswept Farms subdivision would include 549 homes on 173 acres. The property is mostly rural but, there are a few homes and structures at the site. The site sits along Highway FF near where Highway 109 ends in Eureka. Opponents are concerned about the environmental impact the development would have on the area and the traffic congestion from potentially 1,500 more cars being put on Highway FF.

The Jefferson County Council meets tonight at 6:30 p.m. for a second and third reading of the proposal and a final vote. Opponents say they fear it will pass tonight and they are considering legal action to stop the development.

We reached out the McBride and Son Homes for a comment but so far have not heard back from the company.