1 dead after fire destroys rural home near Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) _ One person is dead after fire broke out at a home in a rural area near Cape Girardeau in southeast Missouri.

KFVS-TV reports that the fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Highway V in Cape Girardeau County. Authorities have confirmed that a person died but no other details have been released.

By the time fire crews arrived at the home, it was engulfed in flames and heavy smoke.

The state fire marshal’s office in investigating the cause of the fire.

Information from: KFVS-TV