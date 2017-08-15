× 30-year-old man charged in car wash killing in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A 30-year-old man has been charged in a drug-deal shooting death at a Kansas City car wash.

KMBC-TV reports that 30-year-old Eric Womack, of Kansas City, is charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action in the July 21 killing of 41-year-old Anthony Clark, of Spring Hill. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

A witness told police that she, Clark, and Womack were in Kansas City together to buy “dope.” The witness said Womack shot Clark during an argument over the drug transaction. She told police she heard two shots before running off with Womack.

Bond is set at $250,000.

Information from: KMBC-TV