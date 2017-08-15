× 4 officers on leave after police shooting near Chicago

DYER, Ind. (AP) _ Indiana State Police say four officers are on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues into last week’s fatal shooting of a suspected car thief after a police chase in south suburban Chicago.

State police investigators are handling the review of Thursday’s shooting in Dyer, Indiana, of 33-year-old Mark P. Coffey from Chicago Heights, Illinois. Police say the officers involved were all from Indiana agencies: two from the town of St. John and one each from the Dyer and Lake County departments.

The Crete, Illinois, police chief said the suspect appeared to have a gun when Crete officers confronted him before he fled again.

Police say Coffey faced an arrest warrant for battery and robbery and had an ankle monitoring bracelet from the Illinois Department of Corrections.