Chicago-area teacher accused of abusing more children

CHICAGO (AP) _ A recent suburban Chicago substitute teacher is accused of sexually abusing three additional children after facing similar charges involving one child.

The Kane County state’s attorney office says in a Monday statement that a grand jury has indicted 62-year-old Carlos A. Bedoya of Lake in the Hills. The charges include 14 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child. The statement says all four victims were younger than 13 and that the abuse started in 2015.

The former substitute teacher for Community Unit School District 300 posted $10,000 bond on the original July complaint. With the new charges, Bedoya was rearrested and his bail was increased to $3 million. He remains jailed.

If convicted, Bedoya could face a maximum life sentence. A message left for Bedoya’s lawyer wasn’t returned.