Family of woman who died in St. Louis-area jail settles suit

ST. LOUIS – The family of a homeless woman has settled a lawsuit over her death on a jail cell floor in 2011.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a confidentiality agreement bars the parties from disclosing details of the settlement, but the city of Richmond Heights paid the family of Anna Brown nearly $570,000. The city’s settlement amount is public information.

Brown was 29 when she went to St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond Heights and St. Louis University Hospital complaining of severe leg pain. She was asked to leave both places and St. Mry’s had her arrested for trespassing after she was discharged.

She died about an hour later from blood clots in her legs.

Brown’s mother filed suit in St. Louis Circuit Court on behalf of Brown’s two children.

