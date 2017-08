ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Fire Department responded to a reported gas leak in a south city neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The gas leak occurred near the intersection of Donovan and Nottingham avenues, next to Francis Park.

No evacuations were immediately announced and no injuries were reported.

