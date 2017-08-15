× Hawley’s election vote raises residency concern

Questions are being raised again about whether Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is violating residency requirements by not living full time in Jefferson City. Hawley’s main residence is in rural Boone County but he rents an apartment in Jefferson City. A state law says the attorney “shall reside” in the seat of government.

The issue arose again this week after The Jefferson City News-Tribune reported Hawley voted in a special election in Boone County last week. Jefferson City is located in Cole County.

Missouri Democratic Party spokesman Meira Bernstein said in a statement Tuesday that Hawley “is either lying to Missourians about where he lives or voting in a county in which he does not legally reside.” She said either way it is concerning that Hawley doesn’t seem to believe the state law applies to him.

